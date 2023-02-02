Manitoba to Provide $100M in Additional Education Funding

WINNIPEG — The Manitoba government has announced additional funding for kindergarten to Grade 12 schools next year.

The province says the $100 million, or 6.1 percent operating increase, will be applied for the 2023-24 school year.

“Every division will see an increase in funding next year, which will help them engage students and invest in the programs and services that will best meet the needs of local communities,” said Education and Early Childhood Learning Minister Wayne Ewasko.

The province says part of the funding will support operating costs, special needs programming and costs for independent schools.

Ewasko says work continues on developing a new education funding model, with one-to-one consultations planned with each school division post-budget.

The Manitoba Teachers’ Society says the additional funding is welcomed but fails to make up for six years of underfunding to the education system.

“Cuts to student programs, teacher shortages, class size issues, lack of special needs resources, mental health and Indigenous programing, not enough meal programs, and soaring inflation will continue to challenge public schools next year,” said MTS president James Bedford.

“Students, teachers and schools are counting on stable, adequate funding year after year to meet their growing needs. The insecurity around the yearly yo-yo of funding announcements causes tremendous stress to students and teachers, not to mention divisions which absolutely need stable funding to deliver programs to kids.”