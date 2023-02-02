Manitoba Merv Makes Groundhog Day Prediction

Manitoba is in for a prolonged winter, according to a stuffed rodent with a nearly flawless track record.

Manitoba Merv popped his head out at Oak Hammock Marsh Interpretive Centre near Stonewall Thursday and saw his shadow. According to Groundhog Day folklore, that means we’re in for six more weeks of winter. Had Merv not seen his shadow, it would signify an early spring.

It felt anything like spring on Thursday as much of the province was under an extreme cold warning. Those in Winnipeg woke up to -31°C temperatures and a -41 windchill. However, a break from the cold snap is on the way by this weekend, where Environment Canada is calling for single-digit temperatures by Sunday. The warming trend will carry into next week, making for a relatively balmy second week of February.

Elsewhere across the Groundhog Day celebrity circuit, Shubenacadie Sam (Nova Scotia), Fred La Marmotte (Quebec), Lucy the lobster (Atlantic Canada) and Punxsutawney Phil (Pennsylvania) all predicted six more weeks of winter. Wiarton Willie (Ontario) and Balzac Billy (Alberta) are calling for an early spring.