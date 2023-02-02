Teen Charged in Double Homicide in The Pas

Manitoba RCMP have charged a 17-year-old boy in connection with a double homicide in The Pas.

Police were called to a home in the community on January 15 for a report of an unresponsive man.

Two victims were located at the scene with obvious signs of trauma. Both victims, a 42-year-old man and a 37-year-old man, died from their injuries.

Officers later arrested two men, aged 20 and 25, but released them without charges.

On January 31, a teen from Moose Lake was arrested and has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder. He remains in custody.

Police say there isn’t a known connection between the two victims and the youth at this time.

RCMP continue to investigate.