Six People Sent to Hospital in Overnight Fire at Winnipeg Highrise

WINNIPEG — Six people were injured and sent to hospital overnight as a result of a fire in the St. Josaphat Selo-Villa on McGregor Street.

Emergency crews responded to the eight-storey 55+ highrise at around 1:20 a.m.

Multiple 911 calls indicated that several occupants were trapped in the building due to heavy smoke in the hallways. Some residents with disabilities also needed assistance evacuating.

Crews entered the building and began rescuing those trapped in their suites. Some were helped down the stairs by firefighters, while others were rescued from exterior windows using ground ladders.

Paramedics assessed approximately 25 residents at the scene. Six patients were transported to hospital in stable condition. No firefighters were injured.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service says most of the damage was contained to a third-floor suite, while several other areas of the building sustained smoke and water damage.

Fifteen people were displaced and housed in temporary accommodations by the city’s emergency social services team.

The city says the fire was likely accidental in nature and caused by an electrical issue.