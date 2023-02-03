Winnipeg Goldeyes Sign Trio for 2023 Season

The Winnipeg Goldeyes have signed a promising trio to their 2023 roster.

The Goldeyes on Friday announced the signings of infielder/outfielder Jordan Howard, outfielder Javeyan Williams, and infielder Dayson Croes.

Howard, 26, split his 2022 season between the Amarillo Sod Poodles, the Arizona Diamondbacks’ Double-A Texas League affiliate and the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs of the Atlantic League. In 2021, the Georgia native hit .268 with eight home runs and 31 runs batted in with Southern Maryland and the Gastonia Honey Hunters – also of the Atlantic League.

Williams, 25, appeared in 38 games for the American Association’s Gary SouthShore RailCats last season, batting .175 with one home run and seven RBIs. The Louisiana native was selected by the San Francisco Giants in the 22nd round of the 2019 Major League Baseball Amateur Draft out of Southern University and A&M College. Williams compiled a .249 batting average with three homers while driving in 27 and stealing 33 bases in two seasons in the Giants’ system.

Croes, 23, will be making his professional debut with the Goldeyes. He played three seasons at Quincy University (Illinois) batting .388 with 20 home runs and 120 RBIs in 119 career games. The Aruba native batted .343 with ten long balls and 62 driven in 2022.

The Goldeyes now have six players under contract for the 2023 season.