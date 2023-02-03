Manitoba Opera Marks 50th Season with Branded Beer

WINNIPEG — In honour of its 50th anniversary, the Manitoba Opera has partnered with local craft brewery Sookram’s Brewing Company to develop their own brand of beer.

The limited release “Aria” is an Italian Pilsner and launched on Friday. It will begin showing up on shelves at select Manitoba Liquor Marts and vendors next week.

“We are delighted to be partnering with the team at Sookram’s in the creation of a beer in honour of our 50th anniversary,” said Larry Desrochers, general director and CEO of the Manitoba Opera.

“Beer and opera have both been enjoyed for hundreds of years and having an ‘opera beer’ is a wonderful way to salute our anniversary.”

So, what does Aria Italian Pilsner taste like? It’s pale and crisp with a smooth bitterness from the generous use of traditional Hallertau Mittelfruh and Spalter Select hops feature an enhanced floral aroma from a dry hop addition.

Audiences attending upcoming Manitoba Opera productions at the Centennial Concert Hall will also be able to purchase the beer on-site. It will be available at the 50th season anniversary concert on February 25 and all performances of Così fan tutte (April 22, 23, 25).

A special beer tasting at Sookram’s (479 Warsaw Avenue) will take place on Sunday, March 19 from 1-3 p.m. Tickets are $28 and include a guided tour of the brewery, beer flight (four samples), a can of Aria to take home, snacks, and entertainment. Advance tickets are only available online or by calling (204) 944-8824.

Aria Beer Canning || Sookram’s Brewing Company from Manitoba Opera on Vimeo.