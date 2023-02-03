Police Investigate Two Separate Homicides in Two Hours

Winnipeg police are investigating two separate homicides within hours of each other.

The first occurred on Wednesday night after a man was fatally stabbed at a home in the 100 block of Selkirk Avenue.

The victim has been identified as Lee James Boulette, 40, of Winnipeg.

No arrests have been made and police continue to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (204) 986-6508 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

Early Thursday morning, police were flagged down in the area of Martha Street and Henry Avenue for a man that was on the ground bleeding.

The victim had been stabbed and was unresponsive. Police administered CPR until paramedics arrived to transport the man to hospital. He was listed in critical condition and succumbed to his injuries.

The deceased has been identified as Clifford Earl Bos, 56, of Winnipeg.

A suspect was located at around 4 a.m. in the 100 block of Disraeli Street.

Joseph Diamond Sanderson, 25, of Winnipeg, has been charged with second-degree murder. He remains in custody.