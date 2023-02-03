Ice Carvers in Winnipeg for Inaugural Winterscape Competition

WINNIPEG — It’s a seasonal talent that turns heads, but only as long as Mother Nature cooperates.

Ice carvers from across the globe are arriving in Winnipeg this weekend for the first-ever Winterscape competition.

The two-day event at Upper Fort Garry Park will see carvers from Mexico, Malaysia, the Netherlands, the Philippines and Canada hone their skills in creating stunning ice sculptures.

Following the carving, there will be an awards ceremony, including a people’s choice award for the best sculpture.

Many of the competitors will then stick around to work on ice sculptures for Downtown Winnipeg BIZ’s Winter Wanderland initiative, which launches later this month.

Competitors will spend most of today setting up. Carving will commence on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and on Sunday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Judging will take place from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The public can vote online for their favourite ice sculpture.