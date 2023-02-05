Jack Frost Challenge to Get Manitobans Moving

A week-long challenge to get Manitobans moving outdoors kicks off today.

The 12th annual Jack Frost Challenge encourages people to make the most out of winter by not letting the weather hold back their physical activity. Luckily for those participating, it will be a relatively balmy week weather-wise.

The Green Action Centre is hosting the event, where participants can sign up in teams of just one or up to five people. Kids, classes, and schools can also register for the fun challenge.

The Winnipeg-based environmental non-profit group specializes in sustainable transportation and waste reduction programs in Manitoba.

The first event of the challenge will run from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. today on the Nestaweya River Trail at The Forks, near the main stairs in the historic port.

Those who register can not only increase their physical health and help reduce greenhouse gas emissions, but have a chance at winning local prizes.

In 2022, the event saw 326 registered teams across 27 communities in Manitoba, with 37,788 kilometres logged and 8,478 emissions avoided.