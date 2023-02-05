Home » The Canadian Press » Winnipeg Blue Bombers Re-Sign Demski, Darby Jr.

February 5, 2023 4:42 PM | The Canadian Press


By The Canadian Press

Nic Demski

Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ Nic Demski (10) celebrates his touchdown during the first half of CFL action against the Edmonton Eskimos in Winnipeg Thursday, June 27, 2019. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods)

Nic Demski is staying home.

The veteran receiver signed a three-year contract extension with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Sunday that keeps him with his hometown team through 2025. Demski was slated to become a free agent Feb. 14.

Earlier on Sunday, the Bombers agreed to a contract extension with American defensive back Alden Darby, Jr. He was also eligible to become a free agent later this month.

Demski set career highs last season with 64 catches for 772 yards and 10 TDs despite missing five regular-season games. The five-foot-11, 216-pound Demski is entering his fifth season with the Blue Bombers.

Demski began his CFL career with the Saskatchewan Roughriders (2015-17) before signing with Winnipeg as a free agent. Demski has appeared in 99 regular-season contests, recording 294 catches for 3,248 yards and 23 TDs.

Winnipeg acquired Darby from the Hamilton Tiger-Cats last October. He registered six tackles in two regular-season contests after recording 23 tackles, three special-teams tackles, a sack an interception in 10 contests with the Ticats.

The five-foot-11, 194-pound Darby has appeared in 66 career regular-season CFL games with Winnipeg, Toronto and Hamilton, registering 200 tackles, five special-teams tackles, two sacks and nine interceptions.

CP - The Canadian Press


