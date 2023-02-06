Manitoba’s Winter Roads Open to Travellers

Manitoba has opened its winter road system for the season in most northern communities.

The network, which is vital for the delivery of essential goods and regional travel, is typically open from mid-January to mid-March, depending on weather conditions.

The roads serve more than 30,000 Manitobans in 22 communities and carry over 2,500 shipments annually. Nearly half of the shipments carry fuel, while the other half includes construction materials, heavy equipment and store supplies.

Manitoba Transportation and Infrastructure says completion timelines for all roads depend on weather conditions. Due to changing weather conditions, some sections may be closed for repairs on short notice.