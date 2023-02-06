Goldeyes Acquire Pitcher Samuel Adames in Multi-Team Trade

The Winnipeg Goldeyes have acquired right-handed pitcher Samuel Adames after a three-team transaction involving the Frontier League’s Gateway Grizzlies and Quebec Capitales.

Adames, 28, appeared in 37 games — all in relief — for the Frontier League champions in 2022, compiling 5-5 win-loss record with 12 saves and a 2.52 earned run average. The Dominican Republic native was originally signed by the Kansas City Royals in 2014 and pitched for two seasons with their Dominican Summer League affiliate.

“Samuel’s acquisition is a big addition to our bullpen,” said Goldeyes manager Greg Tagert. “(Adames) has unique experience at high levels that will be extremely valuable in the American Association.”

The Goldeyes now have seven players under contract for 2023.