Hospital Calls Police After Teens Arrive with Gunshot Wounds

February 6, 2023 1:01 PM | News


A Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge is seen at the Public Information Office in Winnipeg, on September 2, 2021. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski)

WINNIPEG — Three teens were treated in hospital Sunday after being shot at a home during a social gathering.

Winnipeg police were called by hospital staff at around 1 a.m. regarding three males, between the ages of 15 and 18, who had come in for treatment after being shot. They were all listed in stable condition.

Police learned the victims were at a home in the 500 block of Spence Street when a group of unknown people wearing masks robbed them and then fired shots.

The suspects all fled the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (204) 986-6219 or anonymously at Crime Stoppers (204) 786-TIPS(8477).


