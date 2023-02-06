Woman Killed in Collision on Manitoba First Nation

A 22-year-old woman has died after being struck by a vehicle on Pimicikamak Cree Nation.

Manitoba RCMP say a vehicle travelling on Sipiseek Road collided with a pedestrian at around 4:20 a.m. on Sunday.

The woman, a resident of the community, was taken to the local nursing station and succumbed to her injuries.

The 42-year-old female driver and her passengers, a 23-year-old man and 34-year-old man, all stopped and remained at the scene.

An autopsy is scheduled and Cross Lake RCMP continue to investigate.