Chief Peguis Statue Planned for Legislature Grounds

WINNIPEG — The province has unveiled plans for a new statue honouring Chief Peguis on the grounds of the Manitoba legislature.

The historic monument will be located on the northwest corner and commemorate the bicentenary of the Peguis-Selkirk Treaty.

“The historic Peguis-Selkirk Treaty was the first instance of a formal written agreement recognizing Indigenous land rights in Western Canada,” said Consumer Protection and Government Services Minister James Teitsma.

“This new monument will serve as an important reminder of the historic spirit of sharing, co-operation and conciliation between Chief Peguis, the allied chiefs and Lord Selkirk.”

ADVERTISEMENT



The province previously signed an agreement with Friends of the Peguis-Selkirk Treaty Inc. and contributed $500,000 toward the monument. Once complete, it will feature a statue of Chief Peguis and inscriptions commemorating all five treaty signatory chiefs, as well as King George III and Lord Selkirk.

A formal request for proposals will be issued surrounding the monument’s design.

“We are hopeful the design and construction phases will lead to the unveiling of the monument on Sept. 28, 2024, – the 160th anniversary of the death of Chief Peguis,” said John Perrin, co-chair, Friends of the Peguis-Selkirk Treaty Inc. and president of the Scottish Heritage Council of Manitoba.

Peguis-Selkirk Treaty Monument – Map of Legislative Building Grounds by ChrisDca on Scribd