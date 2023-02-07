RCMP Investigating Shots Fired at Dauphin Home

Manitoba RCMP are investigating a shooting in Dauphin after a house was struck with bullets early Tuesday.

Police responded to the 200 block of 5th Avenue NE, in Dauphin, at around 2:30 a.m. and found several shots had been fired. The home was hit several times and damage was evident to three vehicles parked on the property.

Police say multiple people were inside the home at the time of the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Dauphin RCMP at (204) 622-5020 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.