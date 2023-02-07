Two Winnipeg Police Officers Injured in Highway Crash

Two on-duty Winnipeg police officers were injured in a crash last week east of the city.

RCMP responded to a two-vehicle collision on the afternoon of January 31 on Highway 1, near Prawda, Manitoba.

Police say a 22-year-old Alberta man was travelling west when a second vehicle entered the highway from a parked position, resulting in a collision.

The Alberta driver was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The officers in the second vehicle were taken to hospital in Winnipeg, where they were treated and released.

The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba was notified of the crash and will be monitoring the investigation.