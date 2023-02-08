Four Arrested After Bear Spray Discharged in Moose Lake

RCMP have arrested four people following an incident involving bear spray being discharged from a vehicle in northern Manitoba.

Officers with the Moose Lake detachment received a report on Monday afternoon about a group of people travelling in an SUV through the community discharging bear spray.

Police also received information that the occupants brandished a firearm and may have been involved in an attempted abduction earlier in the day.

RCMP attempted to pull over the suspect vehicle travelling westbound on Provincial Road 287, heading towards The Pas. When the driver wouldn’t stop, a spike belt was used to disable the vehicle.

Four male suspects, aged 14, 14, 16 and 18, were arrested at the scene.

Police searched the vehicle, which was reported stolen, and seized several knives, bear spray and drug-related paraphernalia.

RCMP continue to investigate.