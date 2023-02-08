Netflix Canada Begins Password Sharing Crackdown

By The Canadian Press

Netflix Canada is rolling out its long-anticipated plans to crack down on password sharing.

The streaming giant says it will begin notifying Canadian users today by email about limitations on who can access their account outside their household.

Under the new rules, premium and standard account holders will be given the option to add extra members for $7.99 per month.

For that price, premium high-definition 4K subscribers can add two members who don’t live in their household.

Standard subscribers, who pay less per month, can add one additional member for the same additional monthly fee. Basic and ad-supported plans will not be able to add more members.

ADVERTISEMENT



Netflix did not say when it would begin enforcing the new rules.

Over the past year, Netflix began testing password-sharing rules in Latin America, part of an effort to boost flagging subscriber growth.

The latest wave of countries being added to the tighter restrictions include Canada, Spain, Portugal and New Zealand, while the company says other countries will be introduced over the next few months.

The company says more than 100 million households share accounts, which affects its “ability to invest in great new TV and films.”