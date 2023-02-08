Two Charged in South Winnipeg Crime Spree

Winnipeg police have charged two men following several commercial break-ins within the past month in the south end of the city.

From January 30 to February 7, police say the suspects broke into businesses and restaurants in the 2000 block of Pembina Highway. In most of the break-ins, the suspects broke windows and stole cash registers. In one of the incidents, approximately $300, two Interac pads, a laptop, and a power drill were taken.

Police caught up to the suspects at their homes on Tuesday in the 900 block of Carrigan Place, where they were found in possession of two stolen cash registers.

Officers also recovered stolen property, including clothing and accessories linked to the incidents.

Dustin Tommy Hatcher, 38, of Winnipeg, and Bradian Joseph Michael Zayonce, 21, of Winnipeg, have been charged with multiple offences. Both suspects remain in custody.

Arrest in serial robberies

Winnipeg police have made a separate arrest of a serial thief who allegedly committed 24 robberies between November 2022 and February.

In total, more than $30,000 in cash and items were stolen and $23,000 in damage was committed.

Police identified a suspect and arrested him at his home in the 200 block of Simcoe Street on Tuesday. Officers executed a second search warrant at a linked residence in the 200 block of Jamison Street. Various pieces of clothing the suspect wore during the offences were located and seized as evidence.

Nickolas Walter Combot, 32, of Winnipeg has been charged with multiple offences and remains in custody.