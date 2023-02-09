Goldeyes Re-Sign Pitcher Luis Ramirez

The Winnipeg Goldeyes have re-signed right-handed pitcher Luis Ramirez for the upcoming 2023 season.

During his first season as a starter in 2022, Ramirez went 10-7 with a 4.51 earned run average. His 10 wins were tied for second in the league while he finished tied for first in games started (21), and second in strikeouts (133) and innings pitched (125.2).

The Dominican Republic native, 30, was named American Association Pitcher of the Month for June after posting a 5-0 record and a 1.93 ERA in six starts.

“Coming on the heels of Max Murphy’s return last week, today’s announcement that Luis is coming back to anchor the staff is great news for the Goldeyes,” said team manager Greg Tagert.

“Luis is an outstanding veteran presence for our ballclub and has shown he can succeed as a starting pitcher as well as a reliever.”

The Goldeyes now have eight players under contract for 2023.