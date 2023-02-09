Manitoba Liquor Act Violations Bring Charges: RCMP

Manitoba RCMP have laid charges in two separate incidents involving the unlawful transport and sale of liquor.

Police executed a search warrant in Nisichawayasihk Cree Nation on January 25, where they seized a quantity of liquor, numerous empty water bottles used to sell the product, a safe, dried cannabis and trafficking-related paraphernalia.

A 51-year-old woman from the community is awaiting charges under the Liquor, Gaming and Cannabis Control Act.

On February 3, RCMP received a report of a single-vehicle rollover on Highway 6, located approximately six kilometres south of Ponton.

The three occupants inside declined medical attention. As belongings were being removed from the vehicle, officers noticed several bottles of concealed liquor.

Officers learned the people were headed to God’s Lake Narrows, where the possession and sale of liquor are prohibited.

A 30-year-old woman, from God’s Lake Narrows, was charged and fined $2,542.