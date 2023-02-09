Mood Disorders Assoc. Launches ‘Winter Ask’ Campaign

WINNIPEG — More than one in two Canadians aren’t getting mental health support when they need it.

That’s one statistic from Mental Health Research Canada being highlighted as the Mood Disorders Association of Manitoba launches their Winter Ask fundraising campaign.

MDAM is a self-help organization dedicated to providing support, education, and advocacy for those living with a mood disorder, co-occurring disorders, or other mental health illnesses in Manitoba.

“Our staff and volunteers have either lived or shared experience with mood disorders and we offer a variety of programs and services for support and information,” said executive director Rita Chahal.

ADVERTISEMENT



The Winter Ask campaign asks for the generosity of Manitobans to help MDAM continue providing much-needed programs and services for those suffering from various mood disorders and mental health issues.

New programs and services through the association are also being catered to seniors, Indigenous, newcomers and the LGBTQIA2S+ community, along with enhanced programming for youth, women, and men.

“At MDAM we provide a safe space for anyone dealing with a mood disorder,” added Chahal.

To learn more about the campaign or to donate, visit moodmb.ca.