Guns, Drugs Seized from Stolen Vehicle in Dauphin

Two men have been charged after Manitoba RCMP seized guns, drugs and other items from a stolen vehicle in Dauphin.

Police spotted a stolen pickup truck on 7th Ave NE on Thursday and witnessed two men enter and start the vehicle a short time later.

As they were about to drive away, police pulled up and arrested both suspects.

Keanu Roulette, 26, and Jamie Desmarais, 22, both from Sandy Bay First Nation, have been charged with multiple drug and weapon-related offences.

Police say both suspects had outstanding arrest warrants.

A search of the stolen pickup found more than 200 grams of methamphetamine, two firearms, two CO2 replica firearms, multiple rounds of ammunition, body armour, a machete, a knife and drug trafficking paraphernalia.

RCMP continue to investigate.