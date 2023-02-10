Indigenous Leaders, Family Discuss Effort to Search Landfill for Women’s Remains

By The Canadian Press

WINNIPEG — A search for the remains of two women believed to be in a landfill north of Winnipeg could begin in April.

Grand Chief Cathy Merrick says now that the federal government has committed $500,000 for a feasibility study on a possible search, work on the study can begin very soon and be completed within six weeks

Merrick says she and other members of the Indigenous-led committee that has pushed for a search are optimistic.

Police believe the remains of Morgan Harris and Marcedes Myran were sent to the Prairie Green landfill last spring.

The two women are among four women alleged to have been killed by Jeremy Skibicki, who has been charged with first-degree murder.

Police initially rejected the idea of a search, citing the passage of time and other factors, but after public pressure, the committee was put together to examine the possibility of a search in conjunction with forensics experts.