Former Mountie Charged After Trying to Illegally Hunt Caribou

A former Manitoba RCMP officer has been charged after he tried to shoot a caribou while on duty.

According to police, the officer was driving a marked police vehicle on March 12, 2022 on a winter road returning to Bunibonibee Cree Nation. He encountered a caribou and attempted to hunt the caribou illegally using a patrol-issued carbine rifle.

Police say the officer fired two rounds at the caribou, but they struck the police vehicle instead. The animal was uninjured.

The officer informed his supervisor what had happened when he returned to the local detachment. The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba and Manitoba conservation officers were made aware of the incident and monitored the investigation.

On Thursday, Karl Tabares-Chevarie, 34, has been charged with using a prohibited firearm in a careless manner and hunting without a licence.

Tabares-Chevarie resigned and was discharged from the RCMP in June 2022.