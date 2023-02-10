Man Attacked by Suspect with Machete in Silver Heights Area

Winnipeg police say a 50-year-old man was randomly attacked by a suspect with a machete after stepping off a Winnipeg Transit bus.

The assault happened at around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday in the area of Mount Royal Road and Ness Avenue.

Police say the victim and suspect were both passengers on the bus before they disembarked at the intersection. It’s believed the suspect followed the victim and attacked him with a machete in the lower body.

Paramedics transported the man to hospital in stable condition, where he underwent surgery for his injury.

The suspect fled on foot before police could arrive.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at (204) 986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).