WSO Breaks the Classics with Fly Dance Company

WINNIPEG — When you think of the Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra, high-fly dance doesn’t immediately come to mind.

But it will this weekend at the Centennial Concert Hall.

The Houston-based Fly Dance Company will melt street dance and classical music together at the WSO “Breaking Classical” concert on Saturday and Sunday.

“Expect the unexpected. Fly Dance Co. will have you on the edge of your seat,” says Jorge Casco, the company’s excutive director. “We’ll have the whole hall dancing. Whatever you think you expect, throw that out the window.”

ADVERTISEMENT



While they’re in Winnipeg, Fly Dance Company is collaborating with Studio 393 for a free workshop at Edmonton Court in Portage Place Shopping Centre. The event will run Saturday from 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Interested dancers can email studio393@graffitigallery.ca to participate.

Saturday’s concert begins at 7:30 p.m., while Sunday’s show is at 2 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online.