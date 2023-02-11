Three Winnipeg Firefighters Injured in Main Street Blaze

WINNIPEG — Three firefighters were sent to hospital early Saturday after a blaze in the 800 block of Main Street.

Emergency crews responded to the Surplus Direct store just after 2 a.m. to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the building.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service says approximately 15 homes on Austin Street North and a three-storey apartment building on Main Street were evacuated as a precaution.

“Firefighters attacked the fire from outside because it was not safe to enter the building,” the WFPS said. “Crews used aerial ladders to spray water on the fire from above. Firefighters also used the WFPS drone to help them see the fire from the air.”

The fire spread to neighbouring buildings and crews worked to prevent further damage.

Three firefighters sustained minor injuries and were transported to hospital in stable condition.

The building is expected to be a total loss. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Crews are expected to remain on scene into the morning. Motorists are being asked to avoid the area of Main Street between Jarvis Avenue and Euclid Avenue in both directions. Further updates can be found on the City of Winnipeg’s Twitter account.