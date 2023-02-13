Blue Bombers Re-Sign Canadian LB Jesse Briggs

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have re-signed Canadian linebacker Jesse Briggs to a one-year deal.

Briggs, 32, returns for his ninth season with the Blue Bombers in 2023. The Kelowna native was scheduled to become a free agent on Tuesday.

An injury limited Briggs to 12 games in 2022, over which he registered three defensive tackles and four more on special teams. His 2021 season was his best statistically as he finished with 24 tackles and five more on special teams as well as adding a forced fumble and an 83-yard fumble return touchdown, the first of his professional career.

Over the course of his 116 games with the Blue Bombers, Briggs has made 66 special-teams tackles.