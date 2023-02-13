Manitoba Offers Incentive for Doctors to Work Longer Hours

WINNIPEG — A new financial incentive is being offered to Manitoba doctors to work longer hours at family and pediatric clinics.

The province says clinics will receive a 20 percent premium on billings for services offered on weekends and holidays.

“We recognize the enormous contributions of primary-care providers and pediatricians and the care they provide to Manitobans,” said Manitoba Health Minister Audrey Gordon.

“Providing an incentive to extend clinic hours will make accessing care more convenient and timely, while taking pressure off emergency departments and urgent care centres so the health-care system functions more efficiently overall.”

The premium is also being offered on early mornings and evenings on weekdays.

Also on Monday, the province announced it is adding 40 new undergraduate physician-training seats and providing mental health support to doctors. A $450,000 contribution is being made to the physician peer support program run by Doctors Manitoba.