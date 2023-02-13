Teen, Child Injured in Northern Manitoba Fire

A 17-year-old girl who risked her life to save children from a burning apartment in northern Manitoba is in hospital recovering.

RCMP say the blaze on Tetaskweyak Cree Nation happened Saturday afternoon.

The teen rescued several children from the building, but then lost consciousness as she was saving the last child, a two-year-old boy. Both the teen and the young child were rescued by firefighters and taken to hospital. They remain in stable, but critical condition.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.