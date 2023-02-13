No Licence Required to Fish in Manitoba This Weekend

WINNIPEG — Anglers who want to hit the ice this weekend on Manitoba’s waterways can do so without a fishing licence.

The province has declared February 18-20 as Winter Family Fishing Weekend.

“Everyone can enjoy ice fishing for free this weekend without requiring an angling licence,” said Natural Resources and Northern Development Minister Greg Nesbitt.

“There’s no better way to spend a winter day in Manitoba than ice fishing with family and friends, while also enjoying free admission to provincial parks during the month of February.”

Anglers may retain up to a conservation licence limit of fish, which includes four walleye/sauger, four northern pike, two smallmouth bass, one lake trout, one channel catfish and two stocked trout. Regular limits apply for those who already have a regular angling licence and all other angling regulations apply during this weekend, including regulations for individual waters.

A fishing licence will still apply in national parks.