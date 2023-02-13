Home » The Canadian Press » Royal Canadian Mint Temporarily Lays Off 56 Workers at Its Winnipeg Facility

Royal Canadian Mint Temporarily Lays Off 56 Workers at Its Winnipeg Facility

February 13, 2023 7:01 AM | The Canadian Press


By The Canadian Press

Royal Canadian Mint

The exterior of the Royal Canadian Mint in Winnipeg on Friday, July 15, 2005. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marianne Helm)

WINNIPEG — The Royal Canadian Mint says it’s temporarily laying off 56 employees at its Winnipeg facility.

In a statement, the Mint says “prolonged effects of the pandemic and ongoing geopolitical instability” are disrupting global markets, which it says is limiting demand for coins it makes for other countries.

It says it believes the disruption is temporary and that the foreign circulation business will return as global markets reopen.

ADVERTISEMENT

There were 351 people working at the Mint’s Winnipeg facility before the layoffs announcement late last week.

The statement says the Mint “has made every effort to avoid layoffs and is doing so only as a temporary measure” and that the affected employees will be offered transitional support.

The Mint’s website says the Winnipeg facility was established in 1976 “as a high?tech, high?volume manufacturing facility,” and that every single Canadian circulation coin is produced there, as well as circulation coins for countries around the world.

CP - The Canadian Press


Tags: Royal Canadian Mint | Winnipeg

TRENDING VIDEOS