Two Teens Charged in Winnipeg Bear Spray Attacks

WINNIPEG — Two teens have been charged after a series of bear sprays attacks on Sunday.

The first occurred when seven people were sprayed inside a Winnipeg Transit bus in the area of Sargent Avenue and Empress Street at around 3 p.m.

The suspects then fled the bus and attended a nearby business in the 1000 block of Empress Street, where two more people were sprayed.

Shortly before 6 p.m., police received a report of a bear spray attack at a recreational centre in the 400 block of Langside Street. One staff member was sprayed, while another person was slapped.

Officers caught up to the suspects outside the building, where they were seen holding cans of bear spray. The two ran from police, but were quickly caught. Four cans of bear spray were seized.

One suspect lied to police about his name, but was identified and later spat in an officer’s face.

Police say 11 people suffered the effects of bear spray and were treated by paramedics.

A 16-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy — both from Winnipeg — have been charged with assault with a weapon, as well as other offences. They remain in custody.