Winnipeg Man Killed After Being Thrown from Snowmobile

February 13, 2023 3:14 PM | News


A 52-year-old Winnipeg man has died following a snowmobile crash near Woodridge, Manitoba.

RCMP say it happened on Friday evening on a groomed trail as the man was riding in a group of three. According to police, the rider was coming up the rear when he hit two bumps in the trail very close together. He lost control of the machine and was thrown from the vehicle.

The man was receiving medical care when police arrived, but was pronounced deceased on scene.

Speed is considered a factor in the collision, but alcohol wasn’t involved.


