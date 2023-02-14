Goldeyes Shore Up Hitting, Pitching Coaching Staff

The Winnipeg Goldeyes are bringing back Amos Ramon as hitting coach for the 2023 American Association season.

The Fish on Tuesday also announced Tom Thornton has been named pitching coach.

Ramon, 39, will be entering his second full season on the club’s coaching staff, having assumed his current role in August 2021.

Thornton, also 39, joins the Goldeyes after having served as the Gary SouthShore RailCats’ pitching coach for the past three seasons, including the 2020 and 2021 campaigns under new Winnipeg manager Greg Tagert.

The Goldeyes open the 2023 season on Thursday, May 11 on the road against the Gary SouthShore RailCats.