Ice to Honour IIHF U18 Gold Medallist Avery Pickering

WINNIPEG — Before the buck drops Wednesday night between the Winnipeg Ice and Swift Current Broncos, the hockey club will honour Avery Pickering.

The 16-year-old recently won a gold medal at the IIHF U18 Women’s World Championship in Sweden.

The St. Adolphe, Man. defenceman (Balmoral Hall, JWHL) will be the guest of honour at the ICE Cave inside Wayne Fleming Arena.

Pickering will take part in a pre-game ceremony and be available during the first intermission for a meet and greet to take pictures and sign autographs for fans.

Avery’s brother, Owen, is a first-round pick of the Pittsburgh Penguins. He is also one of nine Manitoba-born players on the Broncos roster.

Tickets for Wednesday’s game (7 p.m.) are still available by visiting WinnipegIce.ca.