Bruce Springsteen Playing in Winnipeg in November

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band are coming to Winnipeg this fall.

The Boss will play the Canada Life Centre on Friday, November 10. The show is part of 18 newly-added North American concert dates to the band’s international tour.

The 2023 tour began on February 1 in Tampa, Florida with Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band’s first North American show in seven years. Opening night featured a high-energy 28-song set which included rocking fan favourites like “Born To Run,” “Prove It All Night,” and “Wrecking Ball.”

Tickets to the Winnipeg show go on sale Wednesday, February 22 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.