Veteran Receiver Lawler Rejoins Winnipeg Blue Bombers

By The Canadian Press

WINNIPEG — Kenny Lawler is back with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

The Bombers signed the veteran American receiver to a two-year contract Tuesday, the first day of CFL free agency.

The six-foot-three, 197-pound Lawler returns to Winnipeg after spending last season with the Edmonton Elks. He had 58 catches for 894 yards and five touchdowns in 12 regular-season games.

Lawler appeared in 29 regular-season games with Winnipeg in 2019 and 2021, leading the team in receiving and helping the Bombers win consecutive Grey Cup championships.

Lawler was a 2016 seventh-round selection by the Seattle Seahawks following his college career at the University of California. He attended training camp with the B.C. Lions in 2018 before joining the Blue Bombers later that fall.

Winnipeg also re-signed global linebacker Les Maruo to a one-year contract just before the start of free agency. The six-foot, 225-pound Maruo, of Yokkaichi, Japan, returns to the Blue Bombers for a third season. He was selected in the first round, No. 4 overall, in the 2021 CFL Global Draft.

Maruo appeared in 17 regular-season games last year as well as the West Division final and Grey Cup. He had 14 tackles, seven special-teams tackles and a sack.