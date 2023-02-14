Man Charged After Girl Attacked by Three Dogs in Thompson

The owner of three dogs has been charged after a young girl was attacked by the animals in Thompson, Manitoba earlier this month.

Manitoba RCMP say the nine-year-old victim was walking alone to her friend’s house on February 1 when the dogs began jumping on her. The girl was knocked to the ground and the dogs continued to bite at her, tearing her jacket.

Passers-by intervened and were able to drag the youth to safety. She was taken to hospital with serious, non-life threatening injuries to her leg. She was later transported to hospital in Winnipeg.

ADVERTISEMENT



Officers tracked down the dogs with the help of animal control. The owner of two of the dogs, who cooperated with police, was a neighbour of the victim. He had also been watching a third dog. Two of the dogs are Belgian Malinois and one dog is a German Shepherd. The dogs were seized and the 31-year-old man was charged with criminal negligence.

RCMP say all three dogs will be euthanized. The owner was also banned by the city from owning animals in Thompson moving forward.