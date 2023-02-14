Winnipeg Man Killed in Crash on Highway 59

A 59-year-old Winnipeg man was killed Monday night in a two-vehicle collision on Highway 59.

RCMP came across the collision at around 8:40 p.m., just north of Stead Road, in the RM of St Clements.

According to police, the Winnipeg driver was travelling northbound on Highway 59 when he hit the shoulder and overcorrected. The maneuver caused his vehicle to collide with a southbound SUV, being driven by a 57-year-old man from the RM of St. Clements.

The first driver was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced deceased on scene. He wasn’t wearing a seatbelt, say police.

The 57-year-old was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Selkirk RCMP continue to investigate.