Two People Killed in Head-On Crash on Highway 16

Two people were killed Tuesday in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 16 just east of Neepawa.

Manitoba RCMP came upon the collision near the intersection of Road 82 W just before 2:30 p.m.

Police say a westbound vehicle, carrying a 45-year-old woman and her 16-year-old male passenger, crossed the centre line and was stuck by an eastbound SUV. Both occupants of the westbound vehicle, from Neepawa, were pronounced deceased at the scene.

The 81-year-old man driving the second vehicle, along with his 75-year-old female passenger, were taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. They were both from Plumas, Manitoba.

RCMP say all of the occupants were wearing seatbelts.

Police continue to investigate.