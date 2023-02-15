Goldeyes Re-Sign Pitcher Bourassa, Add Outfielder Gaskins

The Winnipeg Goldeyes have re-signed Canadian right-handed pitcher Landen Bourassa, while also coming to terms with outfielder Najee Gaskins.

Bourassa, 26, returns to Winnipeg after going 5-5 with a 4.84 earned run average in 14 starts in 2022. The Alberta native joined the Goldeyes late in the 2021 campaign out of the University of San Francisco. He has a career win-loss record of 9-5 with one save and a 3.72 ERA.

Gaskins, 25, was chosen by the San Francisco Giants in the 20th round of the 2019 amateur draft out of St. Cloud State University. Gaskins three seasons in the Giants’ system, reaching as high as Class-A advanced Eugene in 2022. A native of Vail, Arizona, Gaskins is a career .285 hitter with 24 doubles, 44 runs batted in, and 29 stolen bases.

At the same time, the Goldeyes have traded left-handed relief pitcher Tasker Strobel to the Atlantic League’s York Revolution for a player to be named later.