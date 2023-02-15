CONTEST: Win Tickets to Manitoba Opera’s 50th Anniversary Concert

The Manitoba Opera is celebrating its 50th season anniversary with a special concert and ChrisD.ca wants to send you there!

The evening on Saturday, February 25 at the Centennial Concert Hall (7:30 p.m.) will pay tribute to the company’s first performance in 1972, a concert performance of Verdi’s Il trovatore, with excerpts from this powerful melodrama. It will also feature a selection of other well-known opera favourites including works from Turandot, Madama Butterfly, and Roméo et Juliette.

The talented roster of internationally acclaimed artists who will be joining the Manitoba Opera Chorus and Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra conducted by Tyrone Paterson, includes sopranos Andriana Chuchman, Lara Ciekiewicz, and Hiromi Omura; mezzo-soprano Nadia Krasteva; tenor David Pomeroy; and baritone Gregory Dahl. The concert will be hosted by soprano Monica Huisman and tenor James McLennan.

Tickets start at $24 ($14 for youth 17 and under), are on sale now at mbopera.ca or by calling (204) 944-8824.

