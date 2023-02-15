Suspects Arrested Trying to Retrieve Gun from Winnipeg Hotel

WINNIPEG — Two not-so-bright alleged criminals returned to a Winnipeg hotel on Tuesday afternoon to retrieve a handgun from a room they had been staying in.

The Polo Park area hotel had called police after cleaning staff had found the gun when the guests had failed to check out on time.

While officers were on scene, the two guests returned to the hotel and were arrested.

The firearm was found to be a loaded .40 calibre Glock handgun with an extended magazine. Police say it had been equipped with an auto sear, making it capable of fully-automatic fire.

A man and woman from Grand Rapids, both 22, are facing several weapons charges.

They were released pending a court appearance.