Police Charge Man in Winnipeg Machete Attack

Winnipeg police have made an arrest in a random machete attack that left a 52-year-old man was life-altering injuries last week.

The victim had recently stepped off a Winnipeg Transit bus in the area of Mount Royal Road and Ness Avenue when a fellow passenger followed him. Police say the victim was attacked by the suspect, who was wielding a machete. The victim was taken to hospital and underwent surgery for his severe injuries.

On Tuesday, police located a suspect in the West Alexander area and took him into custody. They say the suspect was carrying a machete and a knife at the time.

Cintiro Jeremy Loon, 18, of Kenora, Ontario, has been charged with aggravated assault, three counts of possession of a weapon and two counts of failing to comply with a probation order.

He remains in custody.