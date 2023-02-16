Osborne Village Hosting ‘Beer Can Olympics’

WINNIPEG — To further celebrate Winnipeg being a winter city, the Osborne Village BIZ is making things interesting with the Beer Can Olympics.

From February 18-19, the BIZ will host a 3-on-3 ball hockey tournament and the “beer-athalon” team relay skate race on the Nestaweya River Trail.

“Winnipeggers show us every year that they’re ready to face the cold head-on,” said Lauren Siddall, communications and marketing manager for The Beer Can.

ADVERTISEMENT



“From our Winter in the Village patio pop-up in December, to RAW:almond, to skating, biking and walking on the ever-popular Nestaweya River Trail, we really know how to make the most of the winter in Winnipeg. We’re hoping this gives folks an extra little push to call a friend to come play outside, and maybe enjoy a few beers after.”

The events will be hosted at the Gas Station Arts Centre, featuring an outdoor winter bar, fire pits, signature hot cocktails, and local beers. The winter bar will be open at noon on Saturday and 1 p.m. on Sunday.

“New community-led winter events are bringing a renewed winter energy and vitality to Osborne Village,” said Lindsay Somers, executive director of the Osborne Village BIZ. “We welcome the creativity of The Beer Can and Gas Station Arts Centre encouraging more people to be active in their urban backyards.”

Event registration can be completed online.