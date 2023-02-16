Habitat for Humanity Manitoba Leader Retiring

WINNIPEG — The head of Habitat for Humanity Manitoba will be retiring this summer.

CEO Sandy Hopkins is leaving the organization after leading it for 17 years.

“While we will certainly miss Sandy and his leadership, he is most deserving of his retirement,” said Candray Mehkary, chair, board of directors, in a statement.

“Sandy’s dedication, passion, perseverance and determination has led Habitat Manitoba to change the lives of nearly 350 families living in our province. He has always been driven by the organization’s mission that everyone deserves a safe and affordable place to live.”

Under Hopkins’ leadership, Habitat for Humanity Manitoba established itself as one of the largest Habitat affiliates in the country.

Highlights under Hopkins’ tenure include welcoming the Jimmy & Rosalynn Carter Work Project to Winnipeg in 2017, building the largest group of Net Zero homes in Manitoba, breaking ground on Habitat Manitoba’s largest development on Pandora Avenue West and raising millions of dollars to ensure low-income families have a roof over their heads.

A search has commenced in finding a new CEO for Habitat for Humanity Manitoba.