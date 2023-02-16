Manitoba’s Last Provincially-Run COVID, Flu Vaccine Clinic Closing

WINNIPEG — The province is closing the last of its COVID-19 and seasonal flu immunization clinics.

The vaccine clinic at 1680 Notre Dame Avenue will provide its final immunizations on February 25. Since it opened in September 2022, the location has provided more than 24,200 combined immunizations.

Beginning in March, vaccine clinics will be scheduled at various ACCESS Centres throughout Winnipeg, operated by the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority.

The next scheduled clinics are:

March 1, 1 to 6 p.m., ACCESS St. Boniface, 170 Goulet St.

March 4, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., ACCESS Transcona, 845 Regent Ave. West

March 4, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., ACCESS Winnipeg West, 280 Booth Dr.

March 7, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., ACCESS Downtown, 640 Main St.

People can continue making vaccine appointments online, by phone at 1-844-MAN-VACC (1-844-626-8222). Walk-ins are also available.